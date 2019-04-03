Crime & Safety

Man arrested after 50-minute police chase through Suffolk County

The man is accused of leading officers on a chase through Port Jefferson to Commack.

By Eyewitness News
COMMACK, Suffolk County (WABC) -- One man is under arrest after a police chase in Suffolk County.

The chase started in Port Jefferson around 2:23 a.m. Wednesday when the suspect allegedly refused to pull over for a traffic stop.

Officers chased him on the Nesconset Highway until he ended up on residential roads in Commack.

Nearly an hour later at 3:10 a.m., he crashed into three police cars just south of Veteran's Highway on the Sunken Meadow Parkway and officers arrested him.

The suspect was taken to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown for evaluation.

He is charged with driving while intoxicated and more charges are pending.

Two fourth precinct officers were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for minor injuries.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

