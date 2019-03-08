Man arrested following violent kicking outburst outside Bronx apartment

Police in the Bronx are on the lookout for a man who took out his anger on a door and wall.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx arrested a man who took out his anger on a door and wall.

Authorities say surveillance video captured 21-year-old Raekwon Freeman's dramatic outburst in a high-rise building in Morris Heights on February 16.

The video shows Freeman trying to violently kick in an apartment door, but when that fails, he kicks several holes into an adjacent wall.


