Man arrested following violent kicking outburst outside Bronx apartment

Do you know Raekwon Freeman? He's WANTED for crim mischief on 2/16/19. He damaged a door & hallway wall by repeatedly kicking them inside 20 Richman Plz. He's 21 y.o. approx 6ft tall & 150lbs.

If you have info, please ☎️ call the 46 Pct Det Squad - 718.220.5216.#nypdprotecting pic.twitter.com/oOHFORnaYR