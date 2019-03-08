Man arrested following violent kicking outburst outside Bronx apartment

Authorities say surveillance video captured 21-year-old Raekwon Freeman's dramatic outburst in a high-rise building in Morris Heights on February 16.
The video shows Freeman trying to violently kick in an apartment door, but when that fails, he kicks several holes into an adjacent wall.
Do you know Raekwon Freeman? He's WANTED for crim mischief on 2/16/19. He damaged a door & hallway wall by repeatedly kicking them inside 20 Richman Plz. He's 21 y.o. approx 6ft tall & 150lbs.— NYPD 46th Precinct (@NYPD46Pct) March 7, 2019
If you have info, please ☎️ call the 46 Pct Det Squad - 718.220.5216.#nypdprotecting pic.twitter.com/oOHFORnaYR
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
