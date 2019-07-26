Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of attempting to join Taliban

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A man accused of trying to join the Taliban will be in court in Downtown Brooklyn Friday afternoon.
He was arrested at JFK International Airport Friday morning while attempting to board a flight to Pakistan.
Authorities say his intent was to join the Taliban in Afghanistan. He had been living in the Bronx.
There is no threat to the New York City area.
The identity of the individual has not yet been released.
