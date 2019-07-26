Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of attempting to join Taliban

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A man accused of trying to join the Taliban will be in court in Downtown Brooklyn Friday afternoon.

He was arrested at JFK International Airport Friday morning while attempting to board a flight to Pakistan.

Authorities say his intent was to join the Taliban in Afghanistan. He had been living in the Bronx.

There is no threat to the New York City area.

The identity of the individual has not yet been released.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityterror threattalibanterrorismjfk international airport
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man struck by subway, suspicious package in backpack deemed safe
Migrant dad whose daughter died by suicide granted ICE extension
Officials fear arsonist on loose after 3 fires in Linden
Husband surprises wife with Amazon box birthday cake
Loose tire rolls down NJ highway until crashing into car
Robbery attempt caught on camera at Midtown deli
Justice Department approves T-Mobile's $26.5B takeover of Sprint
Show More
Push to change date of Halloween picks up steam
Missing Long Island man found dead inside crashed vehicle
LI man accused of sending pictures of genitals to girl
Hempstead man arrested for DWI with 2 toddlers inside car
Video: Innocent man shot while playing dominoes in Bronx
More TOP STORIES News