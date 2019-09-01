Man arrested at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey after weapons found in car

By Eyewitness News
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police arrested a man at Six Flags Great Adventure after they say an arsenal of weapons was found in his car.

Investigators say Jonathan Fruchter began to harass employees on Thursday after he got turned down from a job.

When police searched his car they found a loaded gun, a machete, a tomahawk and knives.

They also confiscated an AR-15 rifle and a handgun from his home.

Fruchter faces weapons-related charges. Police say more charges are pending.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ocean countyarrestweaponssix flags
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 5 as it heads for Bahamas
At least 5 people killed, 21 injured in Texas shooting
Police: Drunk driver crashes on Long Island with 5 kids in car
AccuWeather: Sun fading
Man dies in house fire with dog by his side
Police: Man accused of 15 robberies in Brooklyn
Justice Ginsburg reports she's on way to 'well' after cancer
Show More
Man shot, pistol-whipped repeatedly in brutal Bronx robbery
Emergency responders from NY, NJ head south ahead of Dorian
Family of man killed in NYC elevator accident files suit
2 unhurt after single-engine plane lands in New York lake
Army Green Beret killed in Afghanistan
More TOP STORIES News