Man arrested, female gunman still sought in Manhattan shooting

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested one man in connection with a brazen broad daylight shooting in Manhattan, but the woman who fired the shots is still being sought.

Authorities say 36-year-old Eric Raheem is in custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon for the incident that happened just after 1 p.m. Friday in front of a TD Bank on 42nd Street and Ninth Avenue.

A dispute between two men turned physical, according to police, with an 18-year-old male suffering a single gunshot wound.

An unidentified woman seen in the surveillance video actually firing the gun remains at large.

She is described as being approximately 5-foot-6 with a heavy build, last seen wearing a dark blue hooded bubble jacket, blue sweatpants, and black or gray boots. She was armed with a silver handgun.

The 18-year-old was not seriously injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

