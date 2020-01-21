Man arrested for allegedly groping boy, girl at Hicksville mall

By Eyewitness News
HICKSVILLE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Nassau County police arrested a man for allegedly groping two children at a mall in Hicksville.

Police say that Hector Castro, 52, first approached a 7-year-old boy at the Broadway Mall at 5:20 p.m. and grabbed his legs inappropriately.

The boy's mother confronted the suspect and he walked away.

Just a short time later, he's accused of approaching an 11-year-old girl and touching her inappropriately.

He ran from the scene and was spotted by officers somewhere nearby.

Castro is now facing two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Detectives request if anyone believes they may have been a victim of Castro, to contact Second Squad Detectives at (516) 573-6352.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hicksvillenassau countygropingchild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11-year-old girl dead in Brooklyn house fire
Video shows violent struggle, man stabbed with scissors
Volvo could give away $1M worth of cars during Super Bowl
AccuWeather: Tuesday still cold but not as brisk
Ozzy Osbourne opens up about battle with Parkinson's
Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Brazen thief steals money from LI laundromat's register
Show More
Jeter could be No. 2 unanimous Hall of Fame pick
Son fatally shoots mom in face in Brooklyn: NYPD
Tesla calls unintended acceleration complaints 'completely false'
Fines on 14th Street Busway begin in Manhattan
Exclusive video shows what may have prompted fatal shooting
More TOP STORIES News