Man arrested for allegedly peeping into bathroom stalls in Nassau County Verizon store

GARDEN CITY, Nassau County (WABC) -- A 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he was peeping into bathroom stalls inside a store in Nassau County.Jamali Johnson is facing public lewdness and drug charges.Police say a woman saw him looking under the stalls in the women's restroom at the Verizon store on Zeckendorf Boulevard in Garden City.He was arrested at his home on Tuesday.Detectives request that anyone that feels they have been the victim of such an incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.