Man arrested for allegedly peeping into bathroom stalls in Nassau County Verizon store

By Eyewitness News
GARDEN CITY, Nassau County (WABC) -- A 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he was peeping into bathroom stalls inside a store in Nassau County.

Jamali Johnson is facing public lewdness and drug charges.

Police say a woman saw him looking under the stalls in the women's restroom at the Verizon store on Zeckendorf Boulevard in Garden City.

He was arrested at his home on Tuesday.

Detectives request that anyone that feels they have been the victim of such an incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garden citynassau countyverizonpeeping tombathroom
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally stabbed at family shelter in Queens
2 believed dead in Jamesburg house fire
Driver of stolen car wanted in fatal hit-and-run of Queens woman
Minor storm, major cold
AccuWeather: Sunny, but getting cooler
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Police: Armed Teaneck man barricaded self in home, set it on fire
Show More
Person of interest identified in disappearance of NJ woman
Suspect arrested in violent Bronx elevator attack
FedEx driver carjacked at gunpoint by masked gunman: Cops
Burglar steals ashes of woman's late husband from NJ home
2 high school football players go viral after praying at game
More TOP STORIES News