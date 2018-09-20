ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION

Man arrested for allegedly trying to lure 2 girls into van in West Babylon

Derick Waller has more on the arrest from West Babylon.

WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) --
A Suffolk County man was arrested after allegedly following two teenage girls and trying to pull one into his van.

Police said the two separate crimes happened in West Babylon.

The most recent happened around 3:15 p.m. on September 7 when a 14-year-old girl said the suspect, 59-year-old Marwan Hanna, tried to grab her in a parking lot on Montauk Highway.

Police said Hanna was riding around in a white 1997 Ford van.

Police said the other incident took place August 22 at 7:15 p.m. a few blocks away. Another 14-year-old girl said she was approached by the suspect, but a good Samaritan scared him off.
Hanna was arrested at his home and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Suffolk County police are investigating to see if the suspect had more victims.

Officers are asking anyone with information or who might have been a victim to contact the First Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8126.

