Man arrested for DWI after car plows into group of Boy Scouts on LI

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the tragic accident from Shirley.

Eyewitness News
MANORVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
A man is due in court Monday after he was arrested for DWI after his car plowed into a group of Boy Scouts on Long Island.

Just before 2 p.m. Sunday, police say a car hit the boys while they were walking on the side of David Terry Road in Manorville.

The scouts from Troop 161 were headed for a hike and were with adults when the crash happened. In all, five boys ranging in age from 12 to 16 were hospitalized.

Rescue workers were forced to administer CPR to one of the victims. Another was airlifted to the trauma center at Stony Brook University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The other four victims were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Police arrested 59-year-old Thomas Murphy of Holbrook and charged him for driving while intoxicated.

Murphy is due in court in Central Islip on October 1st.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220 TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentboy scoutsManorvilleSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man arrested for DWI after car plows into group of Boy Scouts on Long Island
Top Stories
Man shot after car crash in movie theater parking lot
Man arrested after allegedly groping, photographing girl
Man arrested for frightening machete robberies on Long Island
Police: Upstate New York shooting suspect being sought in NYC
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Water park closed after surfer dies from 'brain eating amoeba'
Actor Geoffrey Owens performs Shakespeare at NJ church
Dr. Seuss books lost for 20 years delivered to grandmother
Show More
Officers come to rescue in tense bridge standoff
2 injured, 1 critically, when fire breaks out in Brooklyn home
FBI investigating deadly car explosion on city street in Pa.
1 YEAR LATER: Las Vegas shooting survivors attend Jason Aldean concert
Connecticut toddler crushed by 80-pound television, police say
More News