OAKDALE, Long Island (WABC) --Surveillance shows the frightening moment a suspected robber walked into a gas station on Long Island with a machete.
Suffolk County police have accused Ronald Fuzia of three robberies and one attempted robbery in Islip Terrace and Oakdale - dating back to August.
During every incident, detectives say Fuzia would walk into the gas station wearing a mask and carrying a machete. He would then demand cash from the clerk.
Fuzia has since been arrested and charged.
