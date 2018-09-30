Man arrested for 3 frightening machete robberies on Long Island

OAKDALE, Long Island (WABC) --
Surveillance shows the frightening moment a suspected robber walked into a gas station on Long Island with a machete.

Suffolk County police have accused Ronald Fuzia of three robberies and one attempted robbery in Islip Terrace and Oakdale - dating back to August.

During every incident, detectives say Fuzia would walk into the gas station wearing a mask and carrying a machete. He would then demand cash from the clerk.

Fuzia has since been arrested and charged.

