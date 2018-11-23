A man on Long Island is under arrest for leaving more than 20 dogs outside in freezing temperatures.Police said 51-year-old Jose Borgos was arrested after a Suffolk County police officer found 21 Rottweilers in his backyard in Rocky Point.She discovered the dogs around 10 p.m. Thursday after she heard several of them barking. At least 9 of the dogs were found inside travel crates in a shed. The dogs are now with the Town of Brookhaven Animal Control, which will determine their placement.Borgos, who indicated he is a breeder, faces 21 animal abuse charges.New York State law prohibits dogs from being tethered when the temperature is below 32 degrees.----------