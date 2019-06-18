Man arrested, heroin seized after struggle with police officer on Hutchinson River Parkway

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A man is under arrest after authorities say he struggled with a Westchester County police officer in a car going at high speeds in a harrowing incident on the Hutchinson River Parkway.It all started at about 11:30 a.m. Monday when the officer pulled over a Honda for a traffic violation on the Hutch at North Street in New Rochelle.After determining that the driver did not have a valid license, the officer asked the man to step out of the car, according to Westchester County officials.The driver initially complied but then jumped back into the Honda. The officer, trying to keep him from fleeing, climbed into the car to avoid being dragged and struggled with the suspect as the car reached speeds of up to 60 miles an hour.The driver swerved across the highway, accelerating and then braking hard in an apparent effort to throw the officer from the car, authorities said.Finally after about three quarters of a mile, the officer was able to bring the car to a halt and the suspect was eventually apprehended.9,000 glassine envelopes of heroin were discovered inside the car and seized.The suspect is believed to be a Massachusetts man in his 20s and is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer and criminal possession of a controlled substance.The county officer was taken to a hospital with an injury to one of his hands and an arm. He was treated and released. The officer has not yet been identified.----------