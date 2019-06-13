Man arrested in 1986 rape and killing of 11-year-old Norwalk girl

NORWALK, Connecticut -- Police in Maine have arrested a man in connection with the 1986 rape and killing of an 11-year-old girl in Connecticut.

Authorities in Norwalk, Connecticut, say Marc Karun was taken into custody Wednesday as he left his home in Stetson, Maine. Officials say Karun is expected to be charged with murder and sexual assault when he is brought to Connecticut.

Kathleen Flynn disappeared on Sept. 23, 1986, while walking home from Ponus Ridge Middle School in Norwalk. Her mother reported her missing when she did not return home. Her body was later found about 100 feet off a path near the school.

Police have not released details about the arrest.

It's not clear if Karun has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

The Flynn family released a statement saying,
"We wish to thank the Norwalk Police Department for bringing Kathleen's murderer to justice. This continues to be a very difficult time for us and we do not wish to make any further comments. We ask the media to please respect our privacy."

