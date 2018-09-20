A Suffolk County man is behind bars, accused of following two teen girls and even trying to pull one into his van.Police say the two separate crimes happened in West Babylon.The most recent happened around 3:15 p.m. on September 7th in a parking lot on Montauk Highway.That's where a 14-year-old girl says the suspect, 59-year-old Marwan Hanna, tried to grab her.Police say Hanna was riding around in a white 1997 Ford van.Police say it also happened back on August 22nd at 7:15 p.m. on Main Street, which is the same street just a few blocks away.Another 14-year-old girl says she was approached by him as well, but a good Samaritan scared him off.Hanna was arrested at his home and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.Now, Suffolk County police want to know if there are more victims.Officers are asking anyone with information or who might have been a victim of Hanna to contact the First Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8126.----------