Crime & Safety

Man arrested in 2005 rape, New Jersey announces expanded cold case unit

EMBED <>More Videos

Port Authority police took Roydell Cameron into custody last week as he was trying to board a flight to Jamaica.

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man is now under arrest for a rape that happened in New Jersey 14 years ago.

Port Authority police took Roydell Cameron into custody last week as he was trying to board a flight to Jamaica.

Cameron is accused of raping a woman at gunpoint in Palisades Park back in 2005.

Bergen County police say an expanded Cold Case Homicide Unit helped them develop DNA in the case, which led to the suspect being identified.

The unit will now be known as the North Jersey Regional Cold Case Task Force and be comprised of members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, New Jersey State Police, Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, Essex County Prosecutor's Office, and the Newark Police Department.

Each agency has committed detectives to work full time out of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office to seek justice and closure to many unsolved cases in the respective jurisdictions.

WATCH: DA announces charges in cold case


----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyhackensackbergen countyessex countypassaic countyrapearrestcold case
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body found in search for missing NYC mother of 3
Boy found alone in Midtown reunited with family
Epic parking-space standoff goes viral on social media
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Female teacher's aide accused of sexual contact with teen girl
Murder charges against driver who allegedly ran over man on LI
EXCLUSIVE: Woman punched in the nose while walking off subway
Show More
Cancer patient wins $250K on scratch-off lottery ticket
Suspect pulling women's hair in Brooklyn park assaults
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and pleasant
NYC public school teacher arrested on child porn charges
RECALL: Beef patties sent to schools may contain purple plastic
More TOP STORIES News