Man arrested in 2005 rape, New Jersey announces expanded cold case unit

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man is now under arrest for a rape that happened in New Jersey 14 years ago.Port Authority police took Roydell Cameron into custody last week as he was trying to board a flight to Jamaica.Cameron is accused of raping a woman at gunpoint in Palisades Park back in 2005.Bergen County police say an expanded Cold Case Homicide Unit helped them develop DNA in the case, which led to the suspect being identified.The unit will now be known as the North Jersey Regional Cold Case Task Force and be comprised of members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, New Jersey State Police, Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, Essex County Prosecutor's Office, and the Newark Police Department.Each agency has committed detectives to work full time out of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office to seek justice and closure to many unsolved cases in the respective jurisdictions.