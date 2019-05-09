Man arrested in 2017 stray bullet shooting of pregnant teen in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly shot a pregnant Brooklyn teenager in the head in September of 2017.

Tytiana Sparks, 19, was an innocent bystander shot in the head just steps from her home in Brownsville.

The suspect, Steven Bynum, was taken into custody Thursday morning and later appeared in Brooklyn Federal Court.

Both Sparks and her baby survived.

The shooting happened on a weekend on Dean Street and is believed to be drug-related.

Sparks' mother saying she had just left a local laundromat with a small group of friends when Bynum allegedly fired into the crowd.

A witness to the shooting told members of law enforcement that Bynum was attempting to murder another individual in the group because of a dispute over drugs.

That witness testified that they watched Bynum fire two shots after being pistol whipped by a man from whom he had just stolen 3 ounces of heroin and 1 ounce of cocaine.

Neighbors, many returning home from Sunday church services, heard the shots and came running.

"She was lying between two cars," neighbor Louis Leak said.

Sparks, who was five months pregnant at the time, was found slumped on the pavement.

Bynum, known as "Nitty," faces up to life in prison if convicted.

