Man arrested in alleged groping of 4-year-old girl on subway, threatening mother in Bronx

Kwame Johnson, 42, is now facing several charges including sex abuse and harassment.

Police say they've arrested and charged that man who groped a 4-year-old girl on a subway train in the Bronx.

Kwame Johnson, 42, is now facing several charges including sex abuse and harassment.

Officials said a 33-year-old woman and her young daughter were riding on a southbound 4 train around 11:30 p.m. last week, when the Johnson allegedly boarded at Jerome Avenue and West 183rd Street.

The mother told the girl to sit down, and that's when she said the suspect slid his hand under daughter's rear.

When the mother confronted him, she says Johnson threatened to shoot her.

She recorded video of the suspect, then took her child and moved to another train car.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

