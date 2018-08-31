Man arrested in attack on MTA bus driver in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --A man has been arrested in connection with at least one incident in a string of attacks on MTA drivers on the same bus line in Brooklyn.
Authorities say 34-year-old Sherrod Jackson was nabbed for one of the recent incidents on the B15 bus line in Bedford-Stuyvesant. He was taken into custody in the Halsey Street subway station around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.
An alert token booth clerk spotted Jackson at the station, recognizing him from a wanted poster on the booth. The clerk called over two transit officers, who made the arrest.
Jackson is accused of throwing an object, possibly a pepper spray canister, at a B15 bus at Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Fulton Street around 1:40 p.m. Monday.
Police say he was also linked to an August 12 burglary, during which money and a wallet were stolen from a 27-year-old man's apartment on Halsey Street.
He was reportedly in possession of a gravity knife when he was arrested.
Police are now looking into whether he can be linked to the two other incidents on August 23 in Brownsville, where a man sprayed mace at passengers and a bus driver on two B15 buses.
Then, just before 1 p.m. Thursday, a man threw a rock at B15 bus on New Lots Avenue and Williams Avenue in East New York, shattering the driver's window. It is unclear if that attack is related to the other three.
Jackson has prior arrests for selling illegal MetroCard swipes in subway stations.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*