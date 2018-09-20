ATTEMPTED RAPE

Man arrested in attempted rape of woman in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

The 42-year-old woman was pushed into her building in the attack.

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The man accused of trying to rape a woman in Williamsburg is now facing charges.

Police arrested 21-year-old Adonis Cabrera in the attack that happened earlier this month in broad daylight.

He's accused of following a 42-year-old woman into her building near South 10th and Berry Street in Williamsburg around 8 a.m.

The suspect tried to sexually assault her, but the victim fought back and was able to get away. She was not injured.

