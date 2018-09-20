WILLIAMBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --The man accused of trying to rape a woman in Williamsburg is now facing charges.
Police arrested 21-year-old Adonis Cabrera in the attack that happened earlier this month in broad daylight.
He's accused of following a 42-year-old woman into her building near South 10th and Berry Street in Williamsburg around 8 a.m.
The suspect tried to sexually assault her, but the victim fought back and was able to get away. She was not injured.
