Man arrested in burglary of doctor's Brooklyn hotel room

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police say they have arrested a man wanted in a burglary at a hotel in Brooklyn.Ronaldo Lewis, 29, is now facing charges of burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of stolen property.The incident happened on Saturday morning, inside the Brooklyn Hotel on Atlantic Avenue.Police say Lewis grabbed clothes and jewelry worth $11,000 from inside the locked hotel room and ran off.Sources said the victim is an out-of-town doctor helping with the pandemic.----------