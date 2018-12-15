Man arrested in connection with brutal rape in Brooklyn park

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police have arrested a man reportedly behind a brutal rape in Brownsville earlier this month.
The incident was reported early Saturday, December 1st near Herzl Street and Dumont Avenue.
Police say Jason Lopez, 40, offered to help the 20-year-old victim and her friend, who were intoxicated, get home from a party. They say he first put the friend into a car and offered to walk the victim home.
Instead, authorities say he dragged her into Betsy Head Park and raped her before stealing her purse and fleeing northbound on Herzl Street.
The victim was treated at a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.
Lopez is charged with rape, robbery, sex abuse, unlawful imprisonment and forcible touching.
