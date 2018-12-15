Man arrested in connection with brutal rape in Brooklyn park

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Charlesworth reports on a woman raped in a NYC park by a man who offered help

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police have arrested a man reportedly behind a brutal rape in Brownsville earlier this month.

The incident was reported early Saturday, December 1st near Herzl Street and Dumont Avenue.

Police say Jason Lopez, 40, offered to help the 20-year-old victim and her friend, who were intoxicated, get home from a party. They say he first put the friend into a car and offered to walk the victim home.

Instead, authorities say he dragged her into Betsy Head Park and raped her before stealing her purse and fleeing northbound on Herzl Street.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.

Lopez is charged with rape, robbery, sex abuse, unlawful imprisonment and forcible touching.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
raperobberynypdcrimeBrownsvilleBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged with trying to abduct 11-year-old in Queens
Baby found dead in Midtown hotel; 2 women in custody
Police shoot, kill man holding woman hostage in NJ
'Wild' salmon may be straight from the farm, NY report finds
Fast-moving fire burns through Upper East Side restaurant
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Texas judge rules Obama's health care overhaul 'unconstitutional'
Megachurch pastor defends wife's $200K Lamborghini gift
Show More
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spilled money on NJ highway
HRA officers in viral arrest say mom was abusive, bit officer
Feds bust apparent drug lab operation out of LI home
NYC Prada pulls display after accusations of blackface imagery
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
More News