Keyport, New Jersey man arrested in connection with Jersey City shootout

KEYPORT, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is developing news Saturday night on the investigation into the deadly Jersey City shootout Ahmed A-Hady, 35, of Keyport, New Jersey is charged with being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Police say the weapon in question was found during a lawful search of a pawn shop owned by A-Hady.Police were led to A-Hady after finding his phone number in the pocket of shooting suspect David Anderson.Officials are now looking into whether any of the guns used in the shooting came from that Keyport pawn shop.----------