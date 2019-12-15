Keyport, New Jersey man arrested in connection with Jersey City shootout

By Eyewitness News
KEYPORT, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is developing news Saturday night on the investigation into the deadly Jersey City shootout.

Ahmed A-Hady, 35, of Keyport, New Jersey is charged with being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Police say the weapon in question was found during a lawful search of a pawn shop owned by A-Hady.

Police were led to A-Hady after finding his phone number in the pocket of shooting suspect David Anderson.

Officials are now looking into whether any of the guns used in the shooting came from that Keyport pawn shop.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
keyportmonmouth countyarrestshootingguns
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Emotional goodbye for man killed in Jersey City shootout
Man attacked with sharp object on LIRR train
AccuWeather: Watch out for wind
City to pay $625K to mother whose toddler was ripped away by police
Police shoot suspect allegedly holding fake gun in the Bronx
Jersey City shooting: white van recovered, may be linked to suspects
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student; other teen released
Show More
Woman sues CVS, alleges she was denied 'morning after' pill
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 7 years after shooting
Mega Millions:Jackpot rises to $372 million
Cardinal Dolan joins annual Kmart charity shopping day helping families in need
NYC SantaCon kicks off in Times Square
More TOP STORIES News