Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed middle school coach on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
ST. JAMES, Long Island (WABC) -- A man is under arrest after a middle school coach was fatally struck while jogging on Long Island Sunday.

Suffolk County Police say 37-year-old Michael McDermott was jogging on the shoulder of the southbound lane of Lake Avenue when he was struck by a Nissan sedan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 32-year-old Keith Clancy of Mattituck, fled the scene, according to police.

He was arrested about a half hour later near exit 69 of the Long Island Expressway in Manorville.

Clancy is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

McDermott coached JV baseball and taught phys ed at William T. Rogers Middle School in Kings Park.

