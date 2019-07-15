Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed middle school coach on Long Island

ST. JAMES, Long Island (WABC) -- A man is under arrest after a middle school coach was fatally struck while jogging on Long Island Sunday.Suffolk County Police say 37-year-old Michael McDermott was jogging on the shoulder of the southbound lane of Lake Avenue when he was struck by a Nissan sedan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver, 32-year-old Keith Clancy of Mattituck, fled the scene, according to police.He was arrested about a half hour later near exit 69 of the Long Island Expressway in Manorville.Clancy is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.McDermott coached JV baseball and taught phys ed at William T. Rogers Middle School in Kings Park.----------