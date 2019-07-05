6 kilos of meth taken off street in Staten Island drug bust

The NYPD tweeted a photo Thursday of more than six kilos of methamphetamine seized by the Staten Island Overdose Task Force.
A big thank you to @NYPDDetectives Staten Island Overdose Task Force getting over 6 Kilos of methamphetamine off the streets of the #NorthShore !!! One of the biggest narcotics arrests we’ve seen in some time - keep up the great work! #NYPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/GXzsROfFql— NYPD 120th Precinct (@NYPD120Pct) July 4, 2019
Nicholas Genovese, 40, was arrested late Wednesday night.
He is facing five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The NYPD said it's one of the biggest narcotics busts they've seen in a while.
