Man arrested in Midtown hit and run that killed 72-year-old bicyclist

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 72-year-old bicyclist in Midtown Manhattan.
Police say 56-year-old Kenneth Jackson of Queens struck Joseph Chiam, then drove off.
It happened Feb. 4 at the intersection of West 45th Street and Eighth Avenue.
It is not clear whether Chiam, an Upper East Side resident, was riding in the bike lane on Eighth Avenue and was struck by a turning vehicle, or if he rode his bicycle across on West 45th Street and was struck by the vehicle on Eighth Avenue.
Jackson has been charged with failure to yield to a bicyclist and failure to use due care.
