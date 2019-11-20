Man arrested in murder of 93-year-old woman found at bottom of stairs in Connecticut

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man in the murder of a 93-year-old woman in Connecticut.
Isabella Mehner's body was found at the bottom of a staircase leading into the basement of her Cove Road home in Stamford on September 25, and family members initially believe she had fallen down the stairs.
Now, 51-year-old Robert Simmons is charged with murder, felony murder and home invasion.
Mehner lived alone, and police said her family became concerned when they couldn't reach her by phone, so they visited the home. When they arrived, they discovered her body.
The medical examiner determined that the injuries she sustained were not consistent with a fall, and the case was classified as a homicide.
Authorities say numerous pieces of evidence linked Simmons to the crime, and they do not believe this was a random act of violence as the suspect was familiar with the victim and her home from some previous "odd jobs" for which he had been hired.
Roy Mehner, the woman's son, called his mother's death "very upsetting."
"She's 93 years old," he said. "Why would you do something like that? It's just terrible."
Neighbors were equally shaken, saying Isabella was a "nice human being" who was frequently seen tending to her garden
"This is a shock," neighbor Christine Klein said. "It's hard."
