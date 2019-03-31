Crime & Safety

Man arrested in murder of nanny found in Jersey City lake

Authorities announced an arrest in the murder of a woman in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say a man is under arrest in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a lake in Jersey City.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of 33-year-old Jorge Rios of Jersey City in connection with the homicide.

He has been charged with murder, felony murder, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.

Hudson County Sheriff's officers discovered the body March 24 in Lincoln Park after receiving a report. At that time, police did not suspect foul play.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Carolina Cano. Her roommate said she went out for a jog that morning and never returned.

The Peruvian native lived just a few blocks away from the park. Her roommate said she went for a jog every morning before heading to work as a nanny.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death to be homicidal violence including strangulation and water submersion.

