MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --Police have arrested a man they say attacked and tried to rape an elderly woman with dementia in the Bronx last month.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. on September 21 near Courtlandt Avenue and East 150th Street.
Authorities say the suspect followed the 82-year-old victim inside her residence and threw her to the ground before removing her clothes and attempting to sexually assault her.
A family member intervened, and the suspect fled westbound on East 150th Street toward Morris Avenue.
The victim's brother said his sister couldn't explain what happened, and it wasn't until Monday that the family realized what happened and called police.
On Friday, police announced that 34-year-old Ernesto Mateo had been arrested and charged with attempted rape and sex abuse.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube