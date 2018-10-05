Man arrested in attempted rape of 82-year-old woman in the Bronx

Eyewitness News
MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police have arrested a man they say attacked and tried to rape an elderly woman with dementia in the Bronx last month.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on September 21 near Courtlandt Avenue and East 150th Street.

Authorities say the suspect followed the 82-year-old victim inside her residence and threw her to the ground before removing her clothes and attempting to sexually assault her.

A family member intervened, and the suspect fled westbound on East 150th Street toward Morris Avenue.

The victim's brother said his sister couldn't explain what happened, and it wasn't until Monday that the family realized what happened and called police.

On Friday, police announced that 34-year-old Ernesto Mateo had been arrested and charged with attempted rape and sex abuse.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
elder abuseelderly womanattempted rapeMelroseBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in tax case
Man slashed in Times Square during possible dancer fight
Officials investigating 'mystery object' that blew hole into home
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Jury reaches verdict, to be read at 1:45 p.m.
Jason Van Dyke trial, Laquan McDonald shooting timeline
Senate votes to advance Brett Kavanaugh's nomination
Police: 14-year-old girl raped by man she met on Whisper
Toddler shreds more than $1K in cash his parents were saving
Show More
Mom charged with assault after 1-year-old girl dies, son hurt
NYPD: Reputed mobster killed at Bronx McDonald's drive-thru
LI karate teacher accused of sexually abusing teen student
Suspect caught on camera in Brooklyn sex assault
90-year-old driver survives crash off railroad tunnel
More News