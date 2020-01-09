Homeless man arrested in random attack on woman leaving Manhattan subway station

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a homeless man who they say randomly attacked a woman in Lower Manhattan Wednesday morning.

They say 26-year-old Eugene Webb is the man who repeatedly punched the 23-year-old woman after she exited the 1 train station at West Houston and Varick Street in Greenwich Village just after 6 a.m.

The victim was punched in the face multiple times and pushed to the ground.

She attempted to flee, police said, when the suspect pushed her into a yellow cab that stopped on the street.

He then fled eastbound on West Houston.

The victim said the attack was unprovoked and that she did not know the assailant.

She was bruised and lost two teeth, and she was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center for treatment.

Webb is charged with two counts of assault and harassment.

