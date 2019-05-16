Man arrested in sex abuse of unconscious Bronx hospital patient

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police arrested the man who they say sexually abused an unconscious patient at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx.
They say 62-year-old Roberto Marcucci turned himself in Wednesday night.
Marcucci is accused of walking into a 68-year-old woman's room and touching and kissing her on Monday.
Investigators say another patient called a nurse, and Marcucci ran away.
Marcucci has three prior minor arrests for drug possession, assault and petit larceny. He is now facing a charge of sex abuse.
NYC Health and Hospitals released a statement saying, "At NYC Health + Hospitals, the safety of our patients and staff are our first priority always. Our staff immediately reported the incident to NYPD, shared the security video, and are assisting with the investigation."
