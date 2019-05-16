Man arrested in sex abuse of unconscious Bronx hospital patient

By Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police arrested the man who they say sexually abused an unconscious patient at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx.

They say 62-year-old Roberto Marcucci turned himself in Wednesday night.

Marcucci is accused of walking into a 68-year-old woman's room and touching and kissing her on Monday.

Investigators say another patient called a nurse, and Marcucci ran away.

Marcucci has three prior minor arrests for drug possession, assault and petit larceny. He is now facing a charge of sex abuse.

NYC Health and Hospitals released a statement saying, "At NYC Health + Hospitals, the safety of our patients and staff are our first priority always. Our staff immediately reported the incident to NYPD, shared the security video, and are assisting with the investigation."

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citymott havenhospitalwoman assaultedsex abuse
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man wanted in sex abuse of unconscious hospital patient
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC playground shooting wounds 2, sends dozens scrambling
Elementary students hit by teen driver passing school bus
Woman still a fugitive 46 years after NJ trooper gunned down
'Miracle baby' reunites with doctors who saved her life on LI
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announces run for president
Woman found dead after fire in Queens NYCHA building
71 percent of young people ineligible to join military: Pentagon
Show More
Helicopter crash lands in Hudson River off Manhattan's West Side
Man poses as NYC attorney to scam grandparents out of cash
Metal beam crashes through windshield
LI couple accused of killing 2 puppies, injuring 3rd
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and seasonable
More TOP STORIES News