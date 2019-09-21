Man arrested in sexual assault of 82-year-old woman on Lower East Side

By Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting an 82-year-old woman in Manhattan.

Officers took 29-year old David Alexander of the Bronx into custody.

He's charged with felony assault, burglary and sex abuse.

Police say he went into the victim's apartment at the Rutgers Houses on the Lower East Side on Tuesday evening.

They say he grabbed her neck and groped her while touching himself, before running off.

