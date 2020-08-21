Man arrested in disturbing vandalism attack on New York Assemblywoman

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An arrest was made Thursday in a disturbing act of vandalism targeting the offices of a New York State assemblymember.

Police say 53-year-old Karan Aggarwala is facing aggravated harassment and criminal mischief charges.

He's accused of splattering paint on the offices of Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright on the Upper East Side on August 11.

RELATED | New York Assemblywoman target of disturbing vandalism attack

A note was also left under the door with anti-Semetic and obscene language on it.

Seawright received support after the incident from city leaders including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

