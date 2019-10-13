Man arrested in vandalism of 6 FDNY ambulances in the Bronx

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Authorities say they have arrested a man who vandalized six FDNY ambulances in the Bronx.22-year-old Karim Murdoch is charged with criminal mischief.The damaged vehicles were parked at Station 15 in Wakefield, with most of the damage consisting of broken windows and graffiti etched onto the body of the vehicles.The FDNY believes it happened between midnight and 8 a.m. Saturday.Fire marshals began an investigation. Later in the evening, Murdoch was seen in the vicinity of the station and was brought in for questioning, said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro."Vandalizing and damaging our ambulances shows disrespect to the dedicated men and women of the FDNY Emergency Medical Service, and the public they bravely serve," said Nigro. "This quick arrest is the result of outstanding investigative work by our Fire Marshals."----------