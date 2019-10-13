Man arrested in vandalism of 6 FDNY ambulances in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Authorities say they have arrested a man who vandalized six FDNY ambulances in the Bronx.

22-year-old Karim Murdoch is charged with criminal mischief.

The damaged vehicles were parked at Station 15 in Wakefield, with most of the damage consisting of broken windows and graffiti etched onto the body of the vehicles.

The FDNY believes it happened between midnight and 8 a.m. Saturday.

Fire marshals began an investigation. Later in the evening, Murdoch was seen in the vicinity of the station and was brought in for questioning, said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

"Vandalizing and damaging our ambulances shows disrespect to the dedicated men and women of the FDNY Emergency Medical Service, and the public they bravely serve," said Nigro. "This quick arrest is the result of outstanding investigative work by our Fire Marshals."

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wakefieldnew york citybronxfdnyvandalismambulance
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 10, dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Police ID 4 men killed at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn
Yankees beat Astros 7-0 in Game 1 of ALCS
Police arrest suspect in attack on woman in her NYC bedroom
Hard Rock Hotel collapse in New Orleans leaves 2 dead, 1 missing
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Mice, roaches force closure of famed deli on Upper West Side
Show More
Foods, drinks still sold with CBD in New York City, despite ban
Police officer struck by car during traffic stop in Brooklyn
Health alert issued after NJ produce worker contracts hepatitis
2 wanted for trying to mug NYPD captain near Port Authority Bus Terminal
Two teens rescued after chasing volleyball into Hudson River
More TOP STORIES News