LONG BEACH, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County arrested a man for trying to resell beach passes.
Damian Davidson bought 4 resident-only City of Long Beach seasonal beach passes for $140.
He then posted an ad on Craigslist offering passes for $250 each.
Investigators say Davidson then sold 2 of the passes to an undercover officer for the negotiated price of $260.
Long Island man arrested trying to sell beach passes
