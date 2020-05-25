Long Island man arrested trying to sell beach passes

LONG BEACH, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County arrested a man for trying to resell beach passes.

Damian Davidson bought 4 resident-only City of Long Beach seasonal beach passes for $140.

He then posted an ad on Craigslist offering passes for $250 each.

Investigators say Davidson then sold 2 of the passes to an undercover officer for the negotiated price of $260.


