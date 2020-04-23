Professor arrested with gas cans at St. Patrick's Cathedral dies by suicide after release from Rikers due to COVID-19

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The former philosophy professor who allegedly tried to set fire as he entered St. Patrick's Cathedral with gasoline cans has died by suicide, his lawyer confirmed to ABC News.

Marc Lamparello, who was schizophrenic, had been released from Rikers Island as part of the city's effort to reduce the jail population due to the coronavirus.

As a condition of his release, Lamparello was supposed to participate in a treatment program at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. Instead his lawyer said he received no treatment and jumped from the Verrazzano Bridge.

"This is a very sad ending for a person, a human being, and a family dealing with mental health issues," Chris DiLorenzo said. "He needed help and due to circumstances, it wasn't there for him. In the end, I believe New Bridge failed him. They had him at their facility and under their control and were aware of his circumstances, and yet failed to act in a safe manor for his care and well being. I am saddened by what has happened."

Lamparello, a CUNY PhD candidate, was allegedly off his medication last April when he tried to enter the cathedral with two gas cans and a lighter.

Though Lamparello was stopped before he could do any damage, the attempted arson drew extra attention because it came the same week as the dramatic April fire at Notre Dame in Paris.

Lamparello had told officers he was merely taking a shortcut through the church to reach his car, which he claimed had run out of gas.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityst. patrick's cathedralcoronavirusrikers islandcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Want to work? "Take a job as an essential worker," Cuomo says
4 more tigers, 3 lions test positive for COVID-19 at Bronx Zoo
Jersey 4 Jersey brings out the stars to benefit NJ Pandemic Relief Fund
Air quality in New York area improves because of coronavirus shutdown
Trump signs immigration order as part of COVID-19 pandemic crackdown
MTA losing patience over homeless on subways
Med students volunteer to provide services for health care heroes
Show More
Nassau firefighters honor first responders with bagpipes, drums
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to perform air shows honoring health care workers
2020 NFL Draft: An important one for Giants and Jets
NYC nurses help family say goodbye to their dying mom
Many still ineligible for unemployment despite change
More TOP STORIES News