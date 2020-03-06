Man attacked, robbed by group of teenagers in the Bronx speaks out about ordeal

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man who was attacked and robbed by a group of teenagers in the Bronx on Sunday night is speaking out about the ordeal.

Shah Kabir is lucky to be walking away with just a few scratches after being attacked by four teenagers in Kingsbridge on Sunday.

The 61-year-old is still recovering after suffering a bruise on his buttocks and his knees.

"I found myself on the ground," Kabir said. "It happened so fast."

In surveillance video released by police, Kabir can be seen finishing up a visit with relatives.

When Kabir got to the corner of Broadway and Exterior Street, he noticed a group of kids behind him but didn't pay much attention to them. Kabir says he should have.

"I don't know what to do because there were four of them," Kabir said. "They pushed me to the ground and I started screaming."

As Kabir fell to the ground, money in his pocket spilled onto the roadway. In the surveillance video, the thieves immediately go after the cash which was about $200.

"I was so scared, I thought they could do something more, they could have beat me up," Kabir said.

Thankfully for Kabir, they didn't.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the four suspects and turn them in before they rob someone again.
