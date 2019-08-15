Man attacked during attempted robbery on UWS in Central Park

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 72-year-old man was attacked during an attempted robbery in Central Park.The victim was sitting on a bench at West Drive and West 88th Street when the group approached him just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.One waved a golf club while others demanded his money.He shouted for police and they ran off on West Drive, exiting the park at West 90th Street.The victim was not seriously hurt.Police are looking for up to three suspects. No arrests have been made.----------