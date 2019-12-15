Man attacked with sharp object on LIRR train

By Eyewitness News
WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after being attacked with a sharp object on a Long Island Rail Road train.

The attack happened near the Woodside station shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

MTA police say the 22-year-old victim had a minor puncture wound in his leg and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

Officers arrested a 45-year-old man, and charges are pending.

There were other riders on the train, but no one else was injured.

The MTA said video on social media of the aftermath showed men in Santa costumes trying to subdue the suspect.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodsidenew york cityqueensnassau countylirrlong island railroadstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest pawn shop owner possibly linked to Jersey City shootout
Emotional goodbye for man killed in Jersey City shootout
Vigil to be held in remembrance of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Men drive 2 hours to give stranger Christmas cards, his dying wish
Be Kind: LI special needs group gives back to communities
AccuWeather: Watch out for wind
AP source: NJ Democratic lawmaker plans to become a Republican
Show More
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student; other teen released
Student sues frat, alleging he was attacked, left with brain injury
City to pay $625K to mother whose toddler was ripped away by police
Police shoot suspect allegedly holding fake gun in the Bronx
Woman sues CVS, alleges she was denied 'morning after' pill
More TOP STORIES News