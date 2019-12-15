Man attacked with sharp object on LIRR train

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after being attacked with a sharp object on a Long Island Rail Road train.The attack happened near the Woodside station shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.MTA police say the 22-year-old victim had a minor puncture wound in his leg and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.Officers arrested a 45-year-old man, and charges are pending.There were other riders on the train, but no one else was injured.The MTA said video on social media of the aftermath showed men in Santa costumes trying to subdue the suspect.----------