Man attacked, sprayed in face in Borough Park, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who attacked and sprayed something at a man in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows the man pushing the 33-year-old victim into a metal storefront on 16th Avenue in Borough Park. It happened on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m.

Police say a man first sprayed the victim in the face with an unknown substance.

When a bystander tried to intervene, the suspect took out a baton and swung it at the bystander.

He then fled in a white SUV.

The victim was removed in stable condition to Maimonides Hospital, where he was treated and released for cuts to his face.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

