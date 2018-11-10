WOMAN ATTACKED

Caught on camera: Man attacks, robs woman inside Midtown meat shop

Police are searching for the man who punched and choked a woman while she was working at a Manhattan meat shop.

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
It happened Friday at Quality Meats on West 58th Street in Midtown around 12:30 p.m.

Police said that the suspect entered through a side entrance, walked down to the basement and into the manager's office where he came across the 35-year-old victim.

The attacker punched the woman in the eye and then placed her in a chokehold. He demanded money and took about $400 from the victim's backpack before he took off.

The victim was treated for an eye injury.

Police described the suspect as a black man who's 5-foot-7 and approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a winter hat.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

