Police are looking for a man who attacked two women in Brooklyn just minutes apart on Friday.A 17-year-old girl was at the Tribuzio Meat Market on 18th Avenue in Bensonhurst when the suspect grabbed her and threw her to the ground and ran, police said.Raw video from the NYPD:Five minutes later, the same man flashed a 31-year-old woman standing at a bus stop on the corner of 18th Avenue and 79th Street.The victim walked away, and the suspect chased her. He then pulled down his pants again to expose his genitals before punching her in the face and fleeing, police said.The victim sustained a laceration to her lip.The suspect is described as a black man, age 30 to 40, about 5-foot-9 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, black jeans and a black skull cap. He was carrying a plastic bag.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------