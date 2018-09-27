Police are searching for a suspect after they say a man attempted to carjack a woman in Chelsea while her 16-month-old baby was in the backseat.It happened on West 17th Street by 7th Avenue around 3:30 Thursday afternoon."He said 'get out of the car, I have a knife,'" said the victim, who did not want to be identified.The victim was terrified."I literally, like any mother would, was like 'my baby's in the back!' First instinct was like 'I got a baby in the back!' And he turned to see the baby in the back, and the windows were tinted, and I took the opportunity to stand up and push him away," she said.The suspect is described as 25-30 years old, 5'8" and 135 pounds."I was screaming, and then a couple of people, I guess because I was screaming, ran after him. They tried to chase him down as well, and apparently got close to him, but he turned a knife on them as well," the victim added.The victim said it felt like angels were watching over her.Someone definitely was.----------