Man attempts to light himself on fire near World Trade Center, police say

Officials say the incident as reported near West and Vessey streets just after 4 p.m.
Details on the incident are not yet known.
The NYPD also put out an alert that they were investigating a suspicious package in the same area.
.@NYPDCT Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious package in the vicinity of West St & Vesey St by World Trade Center in the @NYPD1PCT. Due to the ongoing investigation, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/HMfuNkPtdg— NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) October 22, 2019
It is unclear if both incidents are connected.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
