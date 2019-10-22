Man attempts to light himself on fire near World Trade Center, police say

.@NYPDCT Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious package in the vicinity of West St & Vesey St by World Trade Center in the @NYPD1PCT. Due to the ongoing investigation, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/HMfuNkPtdg — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) October 22, 2019

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man was taken into custody after attempting to light himself on fire in Lower Manhattan, police say.Officials say the incident as reported near West and Vessey streets just after 4 p.m.Details on the incident are not yet known.The NYPD also put out an alert that they were investigating a suspicious package in the same area.It is unclear if both incidents are connected.----------