Man beaten and pistol-whipped by multiple robbers in New Jersey

By Sarah Rosenthal
CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for multiple suspects in New Jersey who allegedly beat and pistol-whipped a man returning home from work.

The victim told authorities that two men wearing masks approached him as he exited his vehicle in Clifton around 5:15 a.m. on September 1.

One of the suspects allegedly possessed a gun that was used to pistol whip the victim. The suspects then apparently fled the scene in one vehicle when the victim lost consciousness.

Police found him bleeding from the head with numerous lacerations to his face.

The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police believe the motive to be robbery, and they are also investigating a similar robbery that took place in Clifton on August 27 in which a 26-year-old man was stabbed and robbed while walking home from church.

That incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Lexington Avenue near Center Street.

Authorities say two males approached the victim and began punching and kicking him while attempting to steal cash. At some point, the victim was stabbed before the suspects fled the scene.

At this point, police do not believe these incidents are related, but the investigation in ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau @ 973-470-5908. Callers can remain anonymous.

