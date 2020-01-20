Man beaten with golf club in New Jersey road rage incident

By Eyewitness News
FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating a road rage incident in which a man was beaten with a golf club.

Police say two cars were involved in the incident on River Road in Fair Lawn shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday.

A man was taken to the hospital after being assaulted. A second man was also hospitalized, although it is unclear why.

A woman who was in one of the cars was taken to police headquarters but has not been arrested.

Related topics:
fair lawnbergen countyassaultattackroad rage
