Man beaten with golf club in New Jersey road rage incident

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating a road rage incident in which a man was beaten with a golf club.
Police say two cars were involved in the incident on River Road in Fair Lawn shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday.
A man was taken to the hospital after being assaulted. A second man was also hospitalized, although it is unclear why.
A woman who was in one of the cars was taken to police headquarters but has not been arrested.
