Coast Guard rescues man, boy, dog from capsized boat off Long Island

In this photo provided by the United States Coast Guard, Seaman Tristan Beatty holds "Pepper" who was rescued from the Long Island Sound waters off Cedar Beach, N.Y.. ((Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Strohmaier/U.S. Coast Guard via AP))

MOUNT SINAI, New York --
U.S. Coast Guard crew members have rescued a man, his 9-year-old son and their dog after the family's fishing boat capsized off Long Island.

The Coast Guard says it responded to a radio call at 8:30 a.m. Saturday about a capsized boat near the Fire Island Inlet.

Newsday reports that the boat belongs to 47-year-old Brian Bair, who was fishing with his son Nolan and their yellow Lab, Pepper.

Brian Bair's wife, Jennifer Bair, tells Newsday that a "freak rogue wave" crashed into the boat and it capsized.

Crew members on the Coast Guard's 45-foot (14-meter) response boat spotted the father, son and dog at about 8:45 a.m. and pulled them onto the boat.

The Coast Guard says only Nolan was wearing a life jacket.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fishingboat accidentrescueMount SinaiSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Rapper killed in shooting outside bar in Queens
Dad wanted for questioning in his toddler's death kills himself
LI driving instructor charged with DWI following crash
Young girl hospitalized after falling from apartment window
Vigil planned for Uber driver who jumped in front of subway train
Officials warn about viral Facebook hoax messages
Yankees beat Red Sox 6-2 in Game 2 of ALDS
'Walking Dead' actor Scott Wilson dies at age of 76
Show More
Judge Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to Supreme Court, quickly sworn in
Kavanaugh Confirmation: How every U.S. Senator voted
Gov. Cuomo: It's a 'sad day for this country' following Kavanaugh confirmation
Undocumented immigrant charged with brutal Freeport rape
21-year-old woman dead after being shot in neck in Brooklyn
More News