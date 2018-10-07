Coast Guard rescues man, boy, dog from capsized boat off Long Island

In this photo provided by the United States Coast Guard, Seaman Tristan Beatty holds "Pepper" who was rescued from the Long Island Sound waters off Cedar Beach, N.Y.. ((Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Strohmaier/U.S. Coast Guard via AP))

MOUNT SINAI, New York --
U.S. Coast Guard crew members have rescued a man, his 9-year-old son and their dog after the family's fishing boat capsized off Long Island.

The Coast Guard says it responded to a radio call at 8:30 a.m. Saturday about a capsized boat near the Fire Island Inlet.

Newsday reports that the boat belongs to 47-year-old Brian Bair, who was fishing with his son Nolan and their yellow Lab, Pepper.

Brian Bair's wife, Jennifer Bair, tells Newsday that a "freak rogue wave" crashed into the boat and it capsized.

Crew members on the Coast Guard's 45-foot (14-meter) response boat spotted the father, son and dog at about 8:45 a.m. and pulled them onto the boat.

The Coast Guard says only Nolan was wearing a life jacket.

