Man brandishes box cutter on Brooklyn C train, calls passengers N-word

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who allegedly yelled the N-word while brandishing a box cutter at people on a Brooklyn subway train Saturday.The NYPD said the man, who is white, began fighting with a group of black men around 12:00 p.m. on a northbound C train approaching the Kingston-Throop Avenues station in Bedford-Stuyvesant.During the fight, police said the man began using the N-word, pulled out a box cutter, and threatened passengers on the train.While exiting the train at Kingston-Throop Avenues, he then began fighting with a black woman and also called her the N-word.Police described him as a 40-year-old white man who's approximately 5-foot-9. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with the words "Soho HVAC" on the front, black pants, and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.----------