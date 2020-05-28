Man breaks into California bank to heat up Hot Pocket

SAN DIEGO, Calfornia -- In just about every case of a bank break-in, the responsible parties are typically after money inside.

That was not the case at a San Diego Wells Fargo. A man accused of shattering a window to get in the bank branch wanted to use the microwave.

The man was taken into custody after surveillance cameras showed him breaking in and heating up Hot Pockets to eat.

"Was it worth it?" a reporter on the scene asked the man as he was led to a waiting police cruiser.

"Was it worth it? Yeah, it was worth it," he said. "A Hot Pocket? Hell, yeah."

The man, who told reporters he is homeless, said he ate two of the microwaveable turnovers while inside the bank.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiabankarrestbreak inwells fargocaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio gives COVID-19 update
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man's death
UConn student accused of deadly crime spree arrested in Maryland
NYC tanning salon to reopen today, defying guidelines
New legislation would give NYC restaurants more room to serve outside
AccuWeather: Clouds, humidity, spotty showers
Show More
Owners of NJ gym that reopened early sue state
More guidance expected on reopening NJ churches, graduations
Video: Man drags crash victim out of burning car
No summer reopening for one of Morey's Piers in Wildwood
Cheers for teen released from SI hospital after MIS-C battle
More TOP STORIES News