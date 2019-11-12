Search on for man who went on crime spree in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are trying to find an armed man who went on a crime spree through Crown Heights, breaking windows at a Yeshiva and pistol-whipping a deliveryman.
"I was just happy to be alive," said the 23-year-old victim, who was delivering food Friday night in Brooklyn when he says the suspect approached him at a stop sign and threw him off his bike.
"He came up to me with gun in hand and was like. 'teach me how to use this gun'," the man said. "Teach me how to use it. I was like hands up, I don't know how to use it. I don't know how at all."
The victim says the gunman then pistol-whipped him behind the head before taking off.
The deliveryman was not the only victim. Moments later, police believe the same gunman terrorized a woman inside her parked car.
After that investigators say the man shattered two windows at the Bais Rivkah Lefferts Yeshiva, located on the corner of Lefferts Avenue and Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights.
Authorities Monday released a string of surveillance video showing the rampage Friday evening, hoping someone can identify the violent armed man before he strikes again.
"I thought that was it," the deliveryman said. "As soon as I seen him, I'm going to get shot.
The Yeshiva is a girls' school for the Hasidic community. No girls were inside the religious school at the time of the broken windows.
Police are not calling this a hate crime. They also do not believe the man they are seeking actually fired his weapon.
